Cab dispute turns ugly in Delhi as women allegedly refuse to pay fare; video goes viral | WATCH A Delhi cab dispute turns violent as women allegedly refuse to pay the fare, sparking a heated argument. Watch the shocking video that went viral. Get the latest updates on the incident.

New Delhi:

The normal antics that frequently occur in India are the very reasons why such statements are getting more prevalent and "believable" every day. India and Indians are not for the faint of heart. Similar to this, a video that has gone viral on social media shows three women and a cab driver getting into a furious argument in the middle of a Delhi street. The women allegedly refused to pay the money after getting out of the taxi before arriving at their destination. They had reserved a taxi from Patparganj to Maruti Vihar.

According to the video, the women halted the cab halfway along the route to Maruti Vihar. When the driver demanded the fare for the distance travelled, a disagreement developed. The woman refused to pay and asked that the driver cancel the ride.

In the video, the cab driver expresses his willingness to drop them off wherever they want to go. However, the woman remained obstinate and refused to leave, claiming that the driver had misbehaved. The exact area where the incident occurred cannot be officially established.

The video has created a debate online, with many viewers expressing their thoughts on who was to blame. The video has already received over 90,000 views and continues to grow.

A user wrote, “I never pay the driver directly. They are also saying we will pay through the app. You get rides through the app, but payment you want directly in cash from the customer."

Another commented, "When you can’t afford it, why do you book & cancel a trip, incurring losses for the cab person? This shows something mischievous being played by the customer."

“They are not customers; they are freeloaders," stated a user, while another commented, "This Kalesh is trending nowadays."

“This was a part of their game. The location was entered a little far away, and the landing was to be done before that. A ruckus was created in between so that no money would have to be paid," read a comment.

Meanwhile, cab authorities are yet to comment on the incident, and it remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been filed by either party.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: Man's unique cooking skill impresses internet; netizens say 'new technique' | Watch viral video