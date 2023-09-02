Follow us on Image Source : WIRALLY (TWITTER) Burglar leaves note saying 'good bank' after failed heist in Telangana

Telangana: A burglar left a message appreciating the security measures after failing to open the lockers of a bank's branch in the Mancherial district of Telangana. He also appealed not to search for him. According to police, the masked burglar gained entry into a government-run rural bank's branch at Nennel Mandal headquarters after breaking the main door's lock on Thursday.

He searched the cabins of cashiers and clerks but could not find any currency or valuables. He was unsuccessful in opening the lockers. He then took a newspaper and wrote on it in Telugu with a marker pen stating, "I could not get single rupee…so don't catch me. My fingerprints will not be there. Good bank," police said.

The bank is functioning from a residential house and there were no security guards, they said. After noticing the robbery attempt on Friday, the bank officials lodged a complaint and based on it a case was registered under relevant IPC sections.

Efforts were on to nab the burglar and the CCTV footage was being verified, police said adding further probe was on.

(with inputs from PTI)

