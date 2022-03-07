Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bookings of Airbnb rentals in Ukraine have increased amid war with Russia. Know why!

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine have entered the twelfth day and the number of bookings in the rental company Airbnb has increased. During the time when Ukrainians are fleeing their native land in the wake of Russia's invasion, help has started pouring in from internationally in a unique way. People who have no plans to move away from the war-torn country have started booking Airbnb rentals which are helping them get monetary help in times of crisis. This unique concept came to light after a Twitter user took to the microblogging platform and shared the way in which the domestic apartment company could come to help the citizens.

Apart from this, the user even shared screengrabs of thankful messages from Ukrainian Airbnb hosts sent to folks who had booked their houses with no intention of touring. A person tweeted, "Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, hundreds of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving."

Not only this but the CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky said that "In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need Such a cool idea from our community."

The company even waived off its service fees in Ukraine.

Have a look at some tweets of messages that were sent to people by their Airbnb hosts in Ukraine after they've booked the rentals.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the US-based Airbnb has decided to suspend all operations in Belarus and Russia. Chesky tweeted on March 3, "Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus."