Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati demand Ankit to be punished just as Shalin after former's clash with Gori Nagori

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUJSHARMA2020,VISHUSONI02 Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: The drama doesn't seem to stop in BB 16. Day after day, the show is gaining much attention with viewers expressing their opinions about the show and contestants on social media. This week's captaincy task was quite dramatic just as the first was. While Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare were competing with each other, the majority of the inmates were rooting for the latter. Shiv eventually won the captaincy task.

Shalin Bhanot being exempted from any captaincy task, devised the perfect plan to help Shiv win this week's captaincy, on the other hand, Ankit Gupta who's touted as the 'Most Boring Sadasya' this season finally got into the action as he tried to save his alleged lady love Priyanka. In the heat of the task, Ankit was seen carrying a bucket full of water, Gori Nagori acted as a barrier and held on to the bucket, Ankit got aggressive and in no time Gori fell down & broke into tears.

For the uninitiated, last week Shalin was accused of aggression for carrying a suitcase and while trying to make way, Archana Gautam stopped him and went on to claim that she was pushed wrongly. Following this Shalin was nominated for eviction for two weeks straight up. Reacting to this, Sajid Khan threw a fit and removed his mic until Bigg Boss took Shalin out of the house and the makers banned Shalin from competing in any captaincy task. A similar episode transpired during the second captaincy task but neither was Ankit nominated nor banned from captaincy.

Fans are enraged with the double standards of the housemates and are questioning their judgement for Shalin in the first place last week. Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger and also requested the makers to give Ankit similar punishment to that of Shalin.

Do you think Shalin's punishment was fair and if Ankit should also receive a similar treatment?

Read More Trending News