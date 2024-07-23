'Bhai sodium aur iron bhi hai': 'Nutrition Facts' printed in broom leaves internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'Nutrition Facts' printed in broom pic goes viral.

Recently, a photo of a broom packaging with nutrition facts printed on it has been making rounds online, leaving many users in splits. The image shows the package with detailed information such as calories, fat content, and vitamin percentages. While some found it hilarious, others were amazed by the idea of having nutrition facts on natural products.

Observing that the label lists every possible calorie and dietary fibre, they question whether it is intended that one will consume the brooms. This oddball packaging innovation has made a commonplace product extremely popular.

The "nutrition facts" suggest that a snack chip produced from yellow stone crushed maize was probably the original product's intention. The fact that canola oil, salt, and a small amount of lime (calcium hydroxide) are included indicates that this is a crunchy, savoury snack that is frequently seen in nachos or tortilla chips.

The manufacturer of the product is Dominguez Family Enterprises. After doing more research, we discovered that the US business is well-known for Juantonio's Snacks. Most likely, the nutrition was designed with their product in mind: "Tortilla Chips 15oz bag."

Take a look at the photo here:

Netizens were quick to comment on the post. One user wrote, "Bina 150 calorie wala jhadu bhi milega bas thoda mahnga hoga" while another one wrote, "How much is 1 serving? The pack says it contains 15 servings."

"It would be interesting to get the nutritional facts of chappals and belts as well. After all, all this time Indian parents were completing our nutrition goals" wrote another user.