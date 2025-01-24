'Best feeling as a child'; internet amused as little girl's reaction to spotting parents goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Little girl's reaction to spotting parents goes viral

A video has gone viral on the internet which shows a little girl's reaction after spotting her parents from the stage during a school event. The video was shared on Instagram by her mother, Arpitha Kowtal and has garnered more than 5.5 million views.

In the video, the girl can be seen standing on stage, ready for her performance. She along with her group takes their positions and looks towards the audience. The little girl can be seen searching for her parents and then comes the moment when she spots them.

Just when she sees her parents in the audience, her face lights up with happiness and joy. She also makes a little hand gesture which shows her excitement. The text on the video reads, "When you are on stage and you spot your parents."

The caption of the video reads, "So many of you requested to upload this as a reel, here you go!"

While the video has gone viral, it is safe to say the internet is quite amused. Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user wrote, "I am gonna use that expression in my next reel I will tag u my charm."

Another user commented, "Showing up will ALWAYS matter no matter how old you are." A third comment read, "Her eyes was searching for her parents... Finally when she found them."

One of the comments reads, "doctor is excited because her patients got to see her perform." Another user wrote, "I always come to see what's her new career and advice and she sure brightens my day!"

