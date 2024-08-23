Bengaluru man receives laptop at Starbucks in just 13 minutes thanks to Flipkart | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru man gets laptop at Starbucks in minutes

A Bengaluru resident received a laptop at a Starbucks in just 13 minutes, thanks to Flipkart Minutes, the newest player in the rapid commerce market. Launched this month in select Bengaluru neighbourhoods, Flipkart Minutes offers products at about 10% lower prices compared to competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Flipkart Minutes appears to have a unique edge over other quick commerce services. It also offers high-end gadgets such as laptops, which are not typically available on platforms like Big Basket, Zepto, or Blinkit. Sunny Gupta, a Bengaluru resident, shared his experience of ordering a laptop from Flipkart in a viral thread on X (formerly Twitter). He noted that the device arrived in just 13 minutes.

He wrote, “Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart Minutes. 7 minutes delivery,” he wrote yesterday, adding: “Immediately after order, the tracking page showed ‘slightly delayed’ and updated the time to 12 minutes.”

Gupta mentioned that it took the delivery partner about 3 minutes to arrive at the Starbucks where he was sitting. After verifying the delivery through an OTP, the laptop was handed over to him.

Take a look at the thread:

“So it took exactly 13 minutes from payment success to receiving it at the Starbucks I ordered it to,” he said, sharing unboxing footage. The video shows Gupta had ordered an Acer Predator laptop, which can range in price from ₹95,000 to ₹2.5 lakh online.

Internet Reacts:

One X user wrote, “Can't believe Flipkart is delivering super fast now! I actually stopped ordering from them after it took 15 days to deliver a phone that was supposed to arrive in 4. Guess competition really does work wonders!” Several users expressed skepticism about the purchase. One X user commented, “In 7 minutes you can go to a store, I don’t understand this hype of quick commerce.” Another remarked, “Quick-commerce needs to relax a bit. Who is in a hurry to get a new laptop delivered to their home in under 10 minutes!?”

