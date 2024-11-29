Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Bengaluru auto driver turns his vehicle into 'mini library', offers free books to passengers

Bengaluru auto driver turns his vehicle into 'mini library', offers free books to passengers

An auto driver in Bengaluru is getting attention due to his innovative approach. He has turned his vehicle into a mini library, offering passengers free books to read. Read more about his creative approach here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 13:53 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 13:54 IST
Bengaluru auto driver sets up library in vehicle
Image Source : LINKEDIN Bengaluru auto driver turns his vehicle to a 'mini library'

A Bengaluru auto driver is getting attention on the social media platform. His creative and innovative approach has captured the internet's attention as he transforms his vehicle into a mini library. A picture of his auto rickshaw is making the rounds on the internet. The picture of his innovative setup has been shared by Ravilla Lokesh in a LinkedIn post. The image features a shelf of books with a sign that reads, ''Free for all, take if you wish.''

Ravilla Lokesh commended his creative perspective on LinkedIn. He wrote,''Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini-library on wheels.''

Emphasising the variety of books, he writes, ''From “Why Divorce?” to “God Loves You,” this auto driver is clearly doubling as a life coach, counselor, and spiritual guide, all while navigating Bengaluru’s chaotic roads.''

Read viral post here:

India Tv - Mini Library on wheels

Image Source : LINKEDINMini Library on wheels

Social media reaction

The post has received several likes and comments. One user commented on the post saying,'' Bangalore’s vibes are wild. An auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?''

Earlier this month, another auto-rickshaw driver went viral for his innovative approach to funding his start-up. Samuel Christy, a graduate and auto driver, placed a poster behind his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Trending News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement