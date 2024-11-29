Bengaluru auto driver turns his vehicle into 'mini library', offers free books to passengers

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Bengaluru auto driver turns his vehicle to a 'mini library'

A Bengaluru auto driver is getting attention on the social media platform. His creative and innovative approach has captured the internet's attention as he transforms his vehicle into a mini library. A picture of his auto rickshaw is making the rounds on the internet. The picture of his innovative setup has been shared by Ravilla Lokesh in a LinkedIn post. The image features a shelf of books with a sign that reads, ''Free for all, take if you wish.''

Ravilla Lokesh commended his creative perspective on LinkedIn. He wrote,''Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini-library on wheels.''

Emphasising the variety of books, he writes, ''From “Why Divorce?” to “God Loves You,” this auto driver is clearly doubling as a life coach, counselor, and spiritual guide, all while navigating Bengaluru’s chaotic roads.''

Image Source : LINKEDINMini Library on wheels

Social media reaction

The post has received several likes and comments. One user commented on the post saying,'' Bangalore’s vibes are wild. An auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?''

Earlier this month, another auto-rickshaw driver went viral for his innovative approach to funding his start-up. Samuel Christy, a graduate and auto driver, placed a poster behind his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea.