Battle of Baghpat 2.0: Dramatic street fight between two groups of women | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh's town Baghpat is trending on social media for a viral video of a fight between two groups of women. The fighting of women revived the memories of a similar fight scene in the street in 2021. Unlike 2021, this time women led the battle, the video of which widely being shared on different platforms of social media.

The video clip showed a group of women attacking each other with sticks on a busy street in the Baghpat's Doghat area in Uttar Pradesh.

Internet users outrightly called it 'Baghpat Fight 2.0', an addition to the previous ugly fight in which several people were injured, drawing police action into the matter.

The latest video was recorded by someone from the balcony. In the video women ranging from young to middle-aged are seen hitting each other with sticks. However, no one comes to stop the fight. A kid is also seen being beaten up by a woman in the video.

Baghpat police reacted to the viral video on X, saying a case has been registered and the probe is underway.

"It is to be informed that the video of a fight between groups of women in the town of Doghat is going viral on social media. In relation to this a case has been registered at the Doghat police station. Further legal action is being taken," a police officer said on X.

What happened in 2021

The ugly but dramatic street fight in the Baghpat road created a huge outrage on social media. The video had been shared for months in 2021. Internet users coined the video as the 'Battle of Baghpat'.

The fight also prompted to create funny memes which are yet in use and can be seen on popular social media platforms.

