Woman celebrates Bhai Dooj with pet squirrel, video wins heart on internet

A video of a woman celebrating Bhai Dooj with her pet squirrel is making rounds on social media. The name of the woman is Aanchal Jain. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein, she performed traditional Bhai Dooj rituals with the squirrel. The adorable video is getting the attention of everyone on the internet.

In the video, she is performing an aarti for her pet and applying tilak on its forehead. As the squirrel roams around her, the viewers are drawn in by the sincerity and charm of the moment. The caption of the video, reads, ''Bhai dooj special edition … thanks for saving me from me''. The text on the video reads, ''Humare acche karmo ka fal'' (The result of our good deeds).

Social media reaction

This video has won thousands of hearts on the internet. The video has 76,140 likes and more than 400 comments. The social media users are admiring the video with beautiful comments. One user said, ''So beautiful'', while another added, ''It takes a lot of trust for a squirrel to act that way. Hope you take good care of it''.

''Reminds me of gillu (cried after reading the story)'', another user said on Instagram.