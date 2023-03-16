Baby monkey freed into forest in Nagaland, rescuer says bye. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @HILLSNAGA Baby monkey freed into forest in Nagaland

Trending News: Watching videos of rescued animals being released back into the wild can be a heartwarming experience, and a recent clip posted on the Twitter handle Naga Hills is no exception. The video shows a baby monkey being released into the Khonoma village forest in Nagaland, which was designated as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary in 1998 following a hunting ban.

The video begins with the baby monkey clinging onto a man before eventually being placed on top of a tree. The man bids farewell to the monkey and encourages it to climb the tree, which it eventually does. The video ends with the rescuers cheering as the monkey climbs the top of the tree happily.

The clip has received nearly 3,300 views and close to 160 likes since being posted two days ago. Twitter users have posted various comments in response to the heartwarming video, with one user describing it as "wholesome content".

Watch the viral video of baby monkey released into forest in Nagaland here:

The video serves as a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts in protecting wildlife and their natural habitats. It also showcases the joy and satisfaction of those involved in rescuing and releasing animals back into the wild.

