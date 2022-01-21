Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DAVIDWARNER Australian cricketer David Warner gets 'Pushpa' fever, pulls off Srivalli hook step. Allu Arjun & fans react

It seems that the craze for Allu Arjun's recent release 'Pushpa: The Rise' is now going abroad. Yes, that's true! After a lot of people on Instagram, Australian cricketer David Warner has now shown his love for the Telugu film. In his recent video shared online, he can be seen recreating Allu Arjun's steps from 'Srivalli' song with his own swag. His video is now going viral over the web and people are praising him for copying the exact steps including the chappal slipping step just like the lead actor did in the blockbuster film. He shared the clip with a caption having a couple of laughing emoticons and a text that read, "#pushpa what’s next??"

As soon as the video was shared, it left fans crazy. In just a few hours, it garnered over 598k likes. Not just fans but it also captured the attention of superstar Allu Arjun who posted several laughter, thumbs up, and fire emojis in the comments section.

Apart from him, a number of fans also appreciated the clip. A person wrote, "Come to Tollywood and make movies sir," while another one commented, "Guru ji, you are the best version." There were others who wanted him to make other reels on Oo Antava to Saami Saami. A comment read, "Now one on Saami Saami with wife sir."

Speaking about the song Srivalli, it has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad with lyrics by Chandrabose. The Hindi version of the track are sung by Javed Ali while the original version by Sid Sriram.

Talking about the film, it is doing great despite over one month of its release. The film has even been released on the OTT platform in Hindi version which has been dubbed by Shreyas Talpade. The second part of Pushpa: The Rise in in works and the production of the same is expected to begin from April 2022.