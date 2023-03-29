As Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury planets align in one line; netizens share magical photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEMOONLOVEPIC Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury planets align

5 Planets Alignment: On Tuesday, a rare phenomenon happened in the night sky when 5 planets namely Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury aligned in a single line and lit up the sky. The planets shone bright and lined up near the moon. They stretched from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. Those who had clear skies and a view of the west witnessed the rare sight and shared photos on social media. A video is going viral on the internet in which the 5 planets can be seen very clearly.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the video and wrote, "What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It" Other social media users also shared photos and videos and expressed their amazement. Check out the video here-

According to NASA astronomer Bill Cooke, among the 5 planets, Venus was one of the brightest while Mars was hanging near the moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus are trickier to spot since they are dimmer.

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet lineup last summer and there's another one in June, with a slightly different makeup. This kind of alignment happens when the planets' orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth's perspective, Cooke said.

