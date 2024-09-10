Follow us on Image Source : X Apple iPhone 16 launch sparks 'Same Old' jokes and memes as internet reacts to the latest version

It's become a near tradition that whenever Apple releases a new iPhone, social media lights up with humorous posts and memes. The iPhone 16 launch followed suit, as jokes and witty comments began flooding in as soon as the event kicked off. As expected, the classic “kidney” memes made an appearance, with users joking about needing to sell a body part to afford the new device. There were also plenty of posts poking fun at how the iPhone 16 looks "hardly any different" from its predecessor, the iPhone 15.

The Apple Glowtime Event 2024, held yesterday at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino Park, California, marked the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16. Along with the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media to announce the arrival of the new iPhone. Despite sparking its own share of jokes and memes, the iPhone 16 quickly went viral, not just for its features but also for the enthusiasm of its fanbase. Reactions were divided, with some eager to spend more and add the latest model to their collection, while others flooded the internet with memes and humorous commentary.

Here are the reactions on social media after iPhone 16 launch:

Tim Cook’s X post:

Announcing the iPhone 16 launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a video on X, highlighting the advancements of the new lineup. He stated, “Welcome to the new era of iPhone! Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 lineup delivers a powerful, personal, and private experience right at your fingertips. And with the new Camera Control, you’ll never miss a moment.”

Many users replied to his post and asked him what's so new above every new iPhone and what should be the reason for getting a new one every year.

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 16, featuring the A18 Bionic chip which powers a range of advanced AI capabilities. It offers a 6.1-inch display, with an alternative 6.7-inch variant, both equipped with Super Retina XDR OLED technology. The iPhone 16 also boasts a 48 MP ‘Fusion’ camera and a new “Camera Control” feature centred around the camera button. This model comes in five colours: black, ultramarine, blue, pink, and teal.