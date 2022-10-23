Ant's close up image is giving netizens the creeps: 'Monster from horror film?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAP Magnified photo of ant that won at a competition

A highly magnified image of an ant's face has won a prize at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The reason that the photo is going viral on social media is that it shows up close and personal how an otherwise harmless-looking ant appears to be. It is surprising, even shocking, how the face of the ant appears to be. Social media users who are coming across this rare, close-up image of an ant are unable to believe their eyes as many comments read that it is a creature straight out of a horror film.

Ant's face is stuff of nightmares

The face of an ant as captured through the lens of Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a photographer from Lithuania, is nowhere close to what people might have imagined it to be. To many, it looked like a creature from a horror film or a monster from someone's nightmare. Even as many would like to believe that it is CGI, the reality is that it is an actual image of an ant. The magnified photo showed the details of the ant's face, from beady eyes to an orc-like jaw.

Netizens react to ant's viral image

Social media users got the opportunity to see an ant's face and what it looks like when magnified. One would not imagine an ant looking like this and it is not totally unbelievable how people are reacting to it. The small creature does have the ability to scare you and this image doing the rounds online has proved so. Commenting on the image, one social media user said, "Reminds me of my ex in the morning (sic)." Another one said, "Now imagine a million of these rushing you (sic)." Another one wrote, "Gonna think a thousand times before stepping on an ant again (sic)."

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas' images show a different side to life

The award-winning photographer, who created the image of an ant's face has been creating mesmerising insect photos. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas' Instagram handle is full of amazing close-up snaps of small creatures who are part of our beautiful nature.

