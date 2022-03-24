Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah reception pics: Here's how Tina Ambani welcomed daughter-in-law to family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AMBANI Anmol Ambani, Tina Ambani, Khrisha Shah

Industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah last month. Reportedly, the wedding festivities were held at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind. A number of celebrities were a part of the wedding concluding the Bachchans. Days later, the Ambani's hosted a reception bash for the newlyweds. Recently, their photos from the celebration were posted by Tina Ambani on her verified Instagram account.

Tina also welcomed her daughter-in-law with a lovely message. Introducing Khrisha to her fans and followers on Instagram, she wrote, Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we've always wanted. Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed (sic)."

Earlier, Tina had posted photos from Anmol and Khrisha's wedding and wished a happy life for the couple. sharing photos from the festivities, she wrote, "A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding."

Anmol and Khrisha Shah tied the knot on Feb 20. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on February 18, with a sundowner bash followed by a Mehendi ceremony. The wedding was attended by the Bachchan family, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya. Joining them were Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Apart from them, Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla were among the attendees. Nita Ambani was also present at the wedding celebration.

For the unversed, Khrisha Shah is a Mumbai based businesswoman and is the youngest in her family. Her elder sister is Nriti Shah and her brother is Mishal Shah. Khrisha's mother is a fashion designer and she lost her father Nikunj Shah six months ago. Khrisha Shah is also the co-founder of her brother's company Sysco. She belongs to a family of reputed businessmen.