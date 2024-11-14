Anand Mahindra shares video of Patna vendor's dosa printing machine | Check how X users react

Follow us on Image Source : X The video shows a printer machine in use to make dosa

A street food vendor in Patna is in the news today after top industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an X post in which the vendor is seen making dosa with a unique "printing machine". The amazing dosa shop is located in Lalbagh, near Patna College, Patna, Bihar. Mahindra shared the video with the caption - "The Desktop Dosa…".

Originally, the video clip of Patna vendor's dosa printing machine was posted by an X user 'Mohini Of Investing ' (@MohiniWealth). She posted the clip in which the vendor is using a unique machine to make dosa with the caption - "22nd Century ki Dosa Printing Machine. Doserani, Tara Bhawan, Lalbagh, opp. Patna College , Patna."

In the viral video, the cook is seen skillfully using a printing machine by spreading batter, oil, and potato filling on the machine-shape oven which produces a crispy dosa in moments.

Soon after Mahindra shared the post on X, reactions flooded the comment box.

An X user Mohit Ismailpur (@MIsmailpur1900) wrote, "My favourite". Another user Dinesh Kumar Yadav (@DineshY07870561) admired the innovative idea by saying, "Excellent innovative engineering idea to prepare Masala Dosa."

A user named 'World of Facts' (@factostats) wrote on X, "Desktop dosa, I am craving for it delicious."

A user - Being Indian! (@sangene4life) praised the innovation saying the idea will reduce the price of dosa. He wrote on X, "It’s just amazing and as long as the taste remains authentic this is here to stay! These need to be manufactured and made available cheaper! This will increase the business and decrease the wait time of customers!."

However, everyone was not pleased with the idea of making a dosa with machine. One user Chaitanya Nagar (@chait_nagar) flagged by saying the human touch in dosa making cannot be replaced. He wrote, "Overnight soaking of rice and pulse, fermentation, preparation of sambhar and chutney, right kind of fillings take more time than just spreading and rolling. In dosa making process human touch cannot be dispensed with."

Another user Amit Misra (@amit6060) ecoed the similar sentiment. Misra wrote, "But, it can never beat the taste of food made with hands and lots of love!"

Also read: Japan travel vlogger's reaction to Bengaluru airport goes viral, says 'India's best'