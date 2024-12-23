2 mangalsutras for 2 husbands, internet divides over woman's claim to be married to two men

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB UP woman shocks internet, know here whole story here

Marriages in India hold immense significance in India and according to Hindu law, an individual is allowed to be married to only one spouse. But a recent viral video has surprised the internet as a UP woman claims to live with two husbands. The video was shared on the social media site by a user named digitalbharat563. The two husbands in the video are brothers and all three of them now live together. The woman in the video is seen sitting in between with her husbands on either side. She claims that all three of them live together happily.

How does the UP woman see her multiple marriages?

The woman in the video said that there is one mangalsutra for one husband and another for the second husband. Speaking of her marriage, the woman says that she effectively manages her time and commitments between the two husbands. She said, "Wherever we go, we go together, stay together, eat together and sleep together."

What does the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 say?

According to the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus, under the following conditions. When neither of the parties has a spouse living at the time of the marriage. When neither of the parties at the time of marriage is incapable of giving valid consent to it in consequence of unsoundness of mind, or though capable of giving a valid consent has been suffering from a mental disorder of such a kind or to such an extent as to be unfit for marriage and the procreation of children; or has been subject to recurrent attacks of insanity or epilepsy.

The Hindu Marriage Act also states that the bridegroom has completed the age of twenty-one years and the bride the age of eighteen years at the time of the marriage. Also, neither of the parties are within the degrees of prohibited relationship unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits a marriage between the two.

While the woman in the viral video claims that she lives with two husbands, the Hindu Marriage Act doesn't allow for the same. Hence, several users have said that the video is staged and is made to gain attention on social media.

