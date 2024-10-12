108 Veenas resonate in harmony at Madurai's Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple on Vijayadashmi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) 108 Veena players perform at Madurai's Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple on Vijayadashmi

In a magnificent display of rhythmic synchronisation, 108 Veena players on Saturday performed at the Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. The Vennas were played in the temple on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi.

The music emanating from the perfect symphony of 108 Veenas and other instruments echoes the cultural richness of classical music, along with its significance in religious festivals. Classical instruments with their soothing music have been an integral part of Indian cultural celebrations for millennia.

On Vijayadashmi, various temples and social organisations are celebrating the festival with full fervour and as per their respective traditions. The day, marking the killing of demon Raavan by Bhagwan Ram in the Trata Yug is celebrated as the victory of good over evil.

It commemorates the victory Maa Durga victory over Mahishasura. Dussehra also marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. Vijayadashmi, also known as Dussehra is one of the most auspicious occasions of the Hindu religion which is celebrated annually on the 10th day of 'Shukla paksha' in the Hindu lunar month of 'Ashwin'.