YouTuber shreds brand new PlayStation 5; here's how Netizens reacted

After a long wait, PlayStation 5 is finally coming to India on February 2. While many gamers are still waiting to get their hands on it, a YouTuber has put his brand new PS5 through an industrial shredder. Not just that, the Youtuber in his video shredded and destroyed the PS5 controller, the power cables, books and also the boxes in which that PlayStation 5 was wrapped.

A YouTube account by the name of Captain Crunch Experiments left gamers and people in a complete shock with the aforementioned video.

"In this video I'm shredding and destroying the all new Sony Playstation 5 , the ps5 controller , the power cables , books and also shredding the boxes it comes in. So you can see what's inside a PlayStation 5," he wrote while sharing the video.

The channel further read, "Play more outside , less inside on your computer. Dangerous Crash and crushing Tests , do not try these by yourself EXPERIMENTS!"

Reading through the comments, it seems that the video left many viewers angry. "I've got a PS5 but this makes me angry that someone could have played it instead of just shredding it," wrote a user.

Another said "Who can put a thumbs up indication after performing a satanic thing like this. People are fighting like cats and dogs for this and this guy be like "ok let's put it through a shredder".

Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 is set to launch in India on February 2. Sony announced the launch date on Twitter and confirmed that pre-orders would begin from January 12 at 12 pm in the country. The console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized retail partners, the company said.