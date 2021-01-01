Sony PlayStation 5 to arrive in India on Feb 2, preorders to start on Jan 12

Image Source : SONY Sony PlayStation 5 to arrive in India on Feb 2.

Sony has finally announced that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2. The company has also made it official that the pre-order requests for the new gaming console will begin on January 12.

The console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized retail partners, the company said.

Sony has already revealed the India prices for PS5 as well as the accessories. The PlayStation 5 will cost you Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will set you back by Rs 39,990.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will cost you Rs 5,990, the HD camera comes for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is for Rs 8,590, the media remote is for Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station is for Rs 2,590.

Sony PS5 is power by a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games.

Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. The next-generation gaming console will compete against Microsoft's X line up.

Sony has also announced that its gaming subscription service 'PlayStation Plus' users will get a new lineup of free games next month.

"PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles - action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5," the company said in a statement.

(with IANS inputs)