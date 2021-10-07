Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPAK CHAHAR Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? All you need to know about Deepak Chahar's girl

Chennai Super Kings Player Deepak Chahar sent social media into meltdown when videos and photos of him proposing to a mysterious after the match went viral. Deepak proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands during the game against Punjab Kings. Minutes after the match between CSK and Punjab Kings concluded in Dubai, Chahar went down on one knee and proposed Jaya, who said yes. Chahar's girlfriend instantly said 'YES' and the couple shared a hug as everyone congratulated the duo.

Who is Jaya Bhardwaj?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's Jaya flew to Dubai with Chahar for the second leg of IPL 2021 which is being held in UAE. Reportedly, she hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm. Jaya has often been spotted in the stands during CSK's matches.

As per reports, Deepak had already introduced Jaya to his Indian teammates and CSK teammates earlier this year. The two have reportedly been dating for quite a while now but kept their relationship under the wraps. However, the couple never made an appearance together in the public.

Taking to his Instagram, Deepak Chahra shared adorable pics of the duo and wrote "Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken."

Here's how netizens reacted to the news