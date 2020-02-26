Viral photo of a grumpy baby inspires meme fest online

Photo posted by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann on Facebook

A viral picture of a grumpy baby has been bringing out the best creativity of Twitter users online. In the picture, a newborn baby could be seen glowering at the doctor. The picture seems like the perfect expression for the mid-week crisis we all are going through. Its Wednesday, the weekend still feels a long way to go and as soon as you look at the baby's expression in the picture, you realize there could be no better expression for our grumpy feelings.

The photo was clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann just a few minutes after Isabela Pereira de Jesus was delivered by C-section. The baby girl was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, reported The Metro.

The picture soon made it to other social media platforms and inspired countless funny reactions. Reacting to the viral photo, a Twitter user wrote, “My face when my mom wakes me up on a Saturday thinking I have work”

My face when my mom wakes me up on a saturday thinking I have work https://t.co/CoEfzlF3sn — 𝕁 𝕆 𝔼 𝕃 (@fatlukaku) February 21, 2020

That moment when you're asking the Nurses who is responsible for beating my mother to push out.😂 — Doings Republic 🛍 (@SadiqAdamuBako) February 19, 2020

Forget bomboclaat, I’ve never see a baby look so disappointed and disgusted my entire life. https://t.co/1ZLzku03YD — chuQuma (@_chookz) February 22, 2020

The picture got almost 3000 likes and several comments when it was shared by Rodrigo on Facebook. Talking to Today about the picture, Rodrigo told that the baby's family burst out laughing after they were shown the picture. "They were like, 'This could be an internet meme!'" he said. "Everybody thought it was funny."