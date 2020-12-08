Tuesday, December 08, 2020
     
Viral: Kerala fishermen release whale shark caught in their net, netizens laud

Fishermen in Kerala released an endangered whale shark caught in their net in a rescue that netizens, activists and twitterati have lauded after a few photos of the incident went viral on social media. See the post here:

New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2020 18:07 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@VIVEK4WILD

Fishermen in Kerala released an endangered whale shark caught in their net in a rescue that netizens, activists and twitterati have lauded after the a few pictures went viral on social media. The snaps showed a group of fishermen surrounding the mammoth shark, which lay on the beach as they plan their way to release it into the sea. Gradually fishermen managed to free the shark from the tangled net after pushing it together into the sea.

Wildlife conservationist and Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife Trust India Vivek Menon shared a few pictures from the spot and wrote “Beginning the morning with good news from the #Kerala. A #whaleshark caught in the nets was freed by fishers. The third instance in this state following the start of @wti_org_india project here. I have announced a special award for them.”

Meanwhile, Wildlife Trust India also stated "Back into the sea! Fishers in #Kerala saved this #whaleshark and saw it safely back into the waters..3rd such rescue-release in this state, heartening to see the community take + #conservationaction just like #Gujarat fishers who have till date saved >720 #whalesharks!"

Here's how people reacted to the incident:

 

