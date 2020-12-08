Viral: Kerala fishermen release whale shark caught in their net, netizens laud

Image Source : TWITTER/@VIVEK4WILD Kerala fishermen release whale shark caught in their net, netizen laud

Fishermen in Kerala released an endangered whale shark caught in their net in a rescue that netizens, activists and twitterati have lauded after the a few pictures went viral on social media. The snaps showed a group of fishermen surrounding the mammoth shark, which lay on the beach as they plan their way to release it into the sea. Gradually fishermen managed to free the shark from the tangled net after pushing it together into the sea.

Wildlife conservationist and Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife Trust India Vivek Menon shared a few pictures from the spot and wrote “Beginning the morning with good news from the #Kerala. A #whaleshark caught in the nets was freed by fishers. The third instance in this state following the start of @wti_org_india project here. I have announced a special award for them.”

Beginning the morning with good news from the #Kerala. A #whaleshark caught in the nets was freed by fishers. Third instance in this state following the start of @wti_org_india project here. I have announced a special award for them. pic.twitter.com/dH2Q45ZlrQ — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Wildlife Trust India also stated "Back into the sea! Fishers in #Kerala saved this #whaleshark and saw it safely back into the waters..3rd such rescue-release in this state, heartening to see the community take + #conservationaction just like #Gujarat fishers who have till date saved >720 #whalesharks!"

Back into the sea! Fishers in #Kerala saved this #whaleshark and saw it safely back into the waters..3rd such rescue-release in this state, heartening to see the community take + #conservationaction just like #Gujarat fishers who have till date saved >720 #whalesharks! pic.twitter.com/iXGbLu8X1M — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) December 4, 2020

Here's how people reacted to the incident:

Great news. Delighted to see that the outreach activities initiatived by WTI is bearing fruits. It's also a shot in the arm for the men in the forefront. — Mohan Alembath (@tahrman) December 5, 2020

That’s a good news and great initiative 👍 — Thousand Miles Travelled (@thousandmilest1) December 5, 2020

Kerala fisherfolk ❤❤

Who can forget their selfless service during the floods. — Jami Koshy جمی کوشی (@Drjk62) December 5, 2020

Two great gestures - freeing the Whaleshark. And you giving a well deserved award. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) December 5, 2020