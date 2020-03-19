VIDEO: Virender Sehwag shares old Bollywood song to advise fans about social distancing

With the coronavirus outbreak, many Indian and International celebrities have taken self-quarantine to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Not are they just sitting at home to safeguard themselves but also urging their fans to stay protected. From Amitabh Bachchan to Bill gates, everyone has been asking people to take precautionary steps during this dark time. The first step is to minimize the physical contact with each other i.e. social distancing.

Along with many celebrities, former cricketer Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to advise fans about social distancing and won the internet. He shared a song from an old Bollywood movie and wrote, "Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing" The songs has lyrics through which the girl is asking her lover to admire her from a distance. Check out-

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in China’s Wuhan City in December but has now taken over different countries like wildfire. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already termed it a Pandemic with number of cases reaching 2,00,000 people around the world and caused 8,000 deaths globally. In India, the tally is 169. People all over the world have gone into self-quarantine and have been advising everyone to go into self isolation to protect themselves from the deadly virus. It is important to take all the preventive measures to ensure good health.

