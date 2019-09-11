Trypophobic? Three-camera design on new iPhone 11 is not for you

Trypophobia is the fear of holes or irregular clusters, and small patterns placed close together.

Apple has launched its latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max featuring a new -- triple -- camera set-up. And the lens placement in the camera panel alone triggered a series of memes on Twitter.

A more serious debate ensued when several users commented that the three holes (the lenses do look like holes) somewhat led to the discomfort of trypophobic users.

For the unversed, the phones are equipped with an additional lens and all three camera lenses have been placed close to each other. Trypophobia is the fear of holes or irregular clusters, and small patterns placed close together.

Trypophobia can generate anxiety in people; though it is not officially recognised as a mental disorder.

Several trypophobic people have called iPhone 11 out.

Some call it nasty.

It surely can be a trigger.

iPhone 11 Pro triggers my trypophobia. Don't you just love the sight of this. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eQO4oCFa63 — Raúl Kripalani (@raulvk) September 10, 2019

This IS A PROBLEM.

iPhone 11 camera vrs what people with trypophobia see 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/97u9QJC4VF — 𝕵𝖔𝖔𝖏𝖔  (@iam_joojo_) September 11, 2019

A few less users.

Trypophobia people will not use new iPhones lmao #iPhone pic.twitter.com/VAzhskSSCV — Alperado (@alperado_) September 10, 2019

We are NOT GOOD.

This #iPhone11 got my trypophobia actin up like a muhfucka.



Y’all can keep this 3 eyed demon phone.



I’m good. pic.twitter.com/83tqZtSPOR — juice wayne (@visecs) September 10, 2019

The #iphone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning pic.twitter.com/3Q80yfpd5Q — Steven Greenstreet ❌ (@MiddleOfMayhem) September 10, 2019

Needs a warning, fo sho.