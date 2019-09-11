Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Trypophobic? Three-camera design on new iPhone 11 is not for you

Trypophobic? Three-camera design on new iPhone 11 is not for you

A more serious debate ensued when several users commented that the three holes (the lenses do look like holes) somewhat led to the discomfort of trypophobic users.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2019 17:44 IST
Trypophobia is the fear of holes or irregular clusters, and

Trypophobia is the fear of holes or irregular clusters, and small patterns placed close together.

Apple has launched its latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max featuring a new -- triple -- camera set-up. And the lens placement in the camera panel alone triggered a series of memes on Twitter.

A more serious debate ensued when several users commented that the three holes (the lenses do look like holes) somewhat led to the discomfort of trypophobic users.

For the unversed, the phones are equipped with an additional lens and all three camera lenses have been placed close to each other. Trypophobia is the fear of holes or irregular clusters, and small patterns placed close together.

Trypophobia can generate anxiety in people; though it is not officially recognised as a mental disorder.

Several trypophobic people have called iPhone 11 out.

Some call it nasty.

It surely can be a trigger.

This IS A PROBLEM.

A few less users.

We are NOT GOOD.

Needs a warning, fo sho.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story#BoycottMillenials trends on Twitter after FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech Next Story  