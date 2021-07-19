Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMUL Toofaan packs a punch as Amul gives shoutout to Farhan Akhtar's film with its latest topical

Amazon Prime Video’s latest release Toofaan has been the talk of the town since its release. The film starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead roles has created a storm among viewers across the globe. Adding to the positive reactions around the movie, the iconic brand Amul India also gave a shoutout, appreciating the film. The topical showcases Farhan Akhtar in a boxing ring with the words ‘Too Fan, Main Bhi Fan’ which surely proves the film packs a punch!

Meanwhile, the actor who has been actively sharing his transformation journey throughout the shooting process has yet again left his fans surprised. Taking to the photo-sharing application, he shared a collage of three pictures showing the different shapes and sizes of his character Ajju aka Aziz.

Alongside the post he shared on Instagram, Farhan wrote in the caption, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes - @samir_jaura @drewnealpt @anand.physio."

An excerpt from India TV's review of 'Toofan' read, "Toofaan is testimony to the fact that clever actor-director duos can do wonders. It's a long two hours 40 minutes film, but there's hardly a part where you'd like to skip a part. The fast pace makes up for the length of the film. Also, Mehra knows his actors' limitations but in no way he will let it overcome his narrative. Every time he sees his characters struggling on the screen he masks it with a powerful memory for the viewers."

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.

