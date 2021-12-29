Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AMBANI Tina Ambani remembers father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani as son Anmol 'embarks upon new chapter in life'

Business tycoon Anil Ambani and former Bollywood actress and chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tina Ambani is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans and followers updated with her personal and professional life endeavours. On the occasion of his father in law Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, Tina posted a series of throwback pictures featuring his husband Anil, son Anmol and mother in law Kokilaben.

Alongside, happy pictures she also mentioned that he is being missed immeasurably as her son Anmol is embarking on a new chapter in his life. Tina wrote, "Dhirubhai Ambani was not just a revolutionary man but one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people. Pappa gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to us all, leaving us better, more aware and more in tune with the world around us. Missing him immeasurably, especially in a year when Anmol embarks upon a new chapter in his life."

Take a look:

In the first picture, Tina is all smiles with her husband Anil Ambani and parents-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben. The second picture features the late founder of the Reliance conglomerate with one of his grandsons.

For the unversed, Anmol who is the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani got engaged to Khrisha Shah on his 30th birthday. To wish her son a happy birthday, Tina shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt note. "You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you. #30," she wrote in the caption.

Tina often posts pictures with her family members on special occasions. Check out some of her most loved posts on Instagram.

Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple is blessed with two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25).