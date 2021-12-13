Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AMBANI, ARMAAN JAIN Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol gets engaged to ladylove Krisha Shah; see pics

Business tycoon Anil Ambani and former Bollywood actress and chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tina Ambani's elder son, Jai Anmol Ambani got engaged on December 12. Anmol exchanged rings with his ladylove Krisha Shah. On the occasion of Anmol's birthday, his friend and actor, Armaan Jain, took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the adorable couple. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen flaunting their engagement rings. Sharing the pictures, Armaan wrote, "Congratulations @KYZAAA12 and Krisha! Love you both!"

Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala also shared a happy picture of the couple and wrote, "So much love for these two!"

Interestingly, Anmol also celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday. Tina Ambani who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt note wishing her son a very happy birthday. "You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you. #30"

For the unversed, Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple is blessed with two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25).

