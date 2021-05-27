Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan made a fun video of how she destroyed Covid. Seen it yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan makes a fun video of how she destroyed Covid

Actress Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan turned her into The Asgardian goddess of death Hela to depict how she destroyed the coronavirus. Shilpa shared a video on Instagram and revealed that her son brought a smile on her face with the video. It was a deepfake video of the actress as Hela where she is seen fighting the virus.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all #motherson #ShilpaKaFuntra #family #gratitude #blessed #EveryDayIsSonDay #Covid19Negative."

On the other hand, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra shared a BTS video of Viaan copying Shilpa dancing. In the video, Viaan can be seen mimicking his mother who is giving a shot. Raj wrote, "Behind the scenes LITERALLY!! #throwback set masti Like Mother Like Son."

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined. Shilpa's post read: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," she continued adding, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.''

On the other note, Shilpa Shetty has finally returned to the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the judge. The actress was in home quarantine after her family tested Covid positive earlier this month. Diva Malaika Arora had filled in her shoes on the show. Now, Shilpa has made a grand comeback with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty as the guest.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.