'Samosa' trend on Twitter prompts hungry netizens to share recipes, facts and stories

Social media is a weird weird place and if at all you know the word 'Twitter' you're probably familiar with its bizarre trends. Saturday evening, 'Samosa' was one of the top trends on the micro-blogging app and nobody exactly knows why. The word at once reminded Twitteratti of the delicious Indian street food making them super hungry. Since then, Twitterverse is full of recipes, facts and 'chatni' stories. Some confused users also shared funny memes.

Even actor-comedian Vir Das couldn't help but feel the same. Coming across the trend, he tweeted, "Why is Samosa trending and why am I ordering one just because I saw a trend? This is unacceptable."

Going with the Twitter trend, a user shared a fact related to the dish. "Samosas were originally brought to India by Turks. They were made by stuffing beef, ghee, onion and spices. These were served as part of main course before rice," the tweet read. A third one shared the pain of craving for samosa during the lockdown writing, "When you're in lockdown and see samosa trending on twitter."

Are you craving for the snack for the snack too? Here's an easy Samosa recipe:

Ingredients:

For dough:

2 cups maida

1 tsp carrom seeds (ajwain)

1/4 cup oil or ghee

Salt for taste

Water

For filling:

500 grams potato

1 tsp lemon juice

half cup boiled green peas

1 tbsp ginger (minced)

1 tbsp oil

1 pinch hing

2 finely chopped green chillis

salt to taste

