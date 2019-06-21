Image Source : FACEBOOK Picture of bizzare wave-shaped cloud goes viral on social media

A very unusual formation of clouds surprised the viewers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday. It all happened when a picture clicked by Amy Christie Hunter found its way on the social media, later which it went viral. The photograph captured a pattern of clouds in the sky which looked like the waves in the ocean.

Sharing the picture on her Facebook profile, Amy wrote alongside, “Very cool clouds rolling over the mountain tops at Smith Mountain Lake this evening. They are called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. I sent the photo to our local news station and the meteorologist replied to me saying they are very rare and usually not this defined.”

The picture has been shared for over 600 times and has left people marveled. Have a look at the rare picture here:

The clouds get formed in a similar way when the temperature and humidity are in the perfect proportion to support the wind speed. They typically get formed above 16,500 feet in the air and usually on windy days. As per the National Weather Service, "vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions. They can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos."

