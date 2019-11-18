People sign online petition requesting PM Modi to impose Section 144 on 'noisy' TikTok users

A man named Satyam Aggarwal has started an online petition requesting PM Modi to impose section 144 on TikTok users

People are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 on TikTok users. A petition on Change.org started by a man named Satyam Agarwal requests the Criminal Procedure Court (CrPC) to recognize noisy TikTokers as offenders. Section 144 of the CrPC bars four or more people from assembling in an area. Any defiance of the order can attract criminal proceedings for inciting violence or rioting.

Satyam has given reasons behind moving this petition on his profile on change.org and it reads, "Petition to impose 144 on tiktok creators. They make chaos on the streets with loud music from their Bluetooth speakers. They move in a group of 5 or more and creates nuisance for the general public on the streets. They might have a million followers on tiktok, might be earning diamonds from it, might be more famous than ranu mondal, but at what cost? I don't want titok to get banned as there are many authentic creators on this platform.Its high time we stand against the new age of so called content creators who doesn't even have basic human ethics. "

TikTok has often been criticized for people who term blames the app for creating low quality contents. The video sharing platform which is very popular among India users has often been blamed for neglecting user safety. In many incidents people have encountered with accidents in their bid to create a TikTok video. TikTok recently crossed the mark of 1.5 billion downloads globally and out of the total downloads nearly 45 percent of the downloads come from Indian users.