Netizens remind all of COVID appropriate behaviour as #CovidIsNotOver takes over Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Friday saw hashtag #CovidIsNotOver trending on Twitter. The trend has caught up with netizens who are reminding one and all of COVID appropriate behaviour. As fresh coronavirus cases are now declining, people across the world have started flouting tourist destinations and are violating COVID norms. Some also shared hilarious memes.

A user wrote, "Although I’m doubly vaccinated, strictly followed guidelines for our level & wore a mask, PPE, socially distanced & washed my hands both at work & on public transport, I’ve tested positive for #Covid19. I’m 36 & I’m healthy, but feel rotten. So, please stay safe. #CovidIsNotOver."

"Alpha,Beta,Gamma,Delta,Lambda and now Kappa! List getting longer day after day," wrote another user. A third one said, "If I want to work at the office rather than at home I have to take lateral flow tests. I do an extra test if I'm off to see family (elderly parents, sister works in a care home).

We should not be charged for protecting the health of others. #CovidIsNotOver."

Many also reminded everyone to wear masks and keep their distance. The tweet reads: "Always Remember to wear mask whenever moving out of your home. Always Remember this three reasons for wearing masks to control the spreading of coronavirus in our country. Together we will wear masks, together we will become covid free country soon."

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned that gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after lifting lockdown restrictions in different parts of the country can lead to the easing being nullified.

During a briefing on the situation of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which is on a downward trajectory at the moment in the country, the ministry highlighted pictures from different places showing gross violation of Covid protection rules.

Referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations like Manli, Shimla, and Mussoorie, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal on Tuesday stated that people travelling to hill stations are not following Covid appropriate behaviour. He also cited recent incidents of overcrowding at markets in Delhi and Mumbai.

In wake of the massive tourist footfall in hill stations, the Union Health Ministry has also written to the Himachal Pradesh government over rampant flouting of Covid appropriate behaviour in Shimla and Manali.