NASA shows two storms brewing on Jupiter's surface, Dia Mirza reacts to viral photo

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a picture showing two storms brewing on Jupiter’s surface. Taking to their Instagram handle, NASA explained, "Taking Jupiter by storm. Two large rotating storms brew on Jupiter’s surface in this image captured by @NASASolarSystem Juno spacecraft’s visible-light imager, JunoCam, on Juno’s 38th pass at about 3,815 miles (6,140 km) altitude."

"Bright “pop-up” clouds are visible above the lower storm, casting shadows on the cloud bank below. As small as they appear in comparison to the large storm below, these clouds are typically 31 miles (50 km) across," NASA added.

Soon after the picture went viral, Netizens took to the comment section and appreciated NASA for giving them a glimpse of the beautiful universe. Actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart on the post. A user wrote, "Thank you for showing us the beautiness of universe." Another said, "So beautiful." A third expressed, "Almost like a crossover between Munch and Van Gogh!"