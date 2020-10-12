Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes, say 'finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest'

Image Source : TWITTER/JRISM99 Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes

A major power breakdown brought Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to the knees on Monday, owing to major grid failure. The power outage has brought the city to a standstill with major financial losses but the Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes. From Mumbaikars getting jealous of people from the other cities to "Work From Home" people enjoying more hours of sleep, the internet is loaded with memes that would crack you up. One Twitter user even took a reference from Hrithik Roshan's film Koii Mill Gaya and said, "finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest."

Soon after the large scale power outage, hashtags like @powercut, #mumbaipowercut, #mumbaiindarkness started trending on Twitter. Many on the internet are also expressing relief about the unexpected holiday they got on a dreaded Monday. Check out the viral tweets here-

mumbaikars today #powercut pic.twitter.com/x8tShlT9sf — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 12, 2020

Wifi isn't working coz of #powercut, will have to use mobile data....



Meanwhile #Vodafone network: pic.twitter.com/p5welqWHq6 — MemeLord027 (@DKNayak027) October 12, 2020

The person responsible for Mumbai's #powercut he said as Delhi lost to Mumbai Indian yesterday he took his revenge. pic.twitter.com/JEPlekp5w5 — unbiased media (@Unbiasedmedia2) October 12, 2020

When you wake up to #powercut and ask your room mate "kya hua"?



Room mate who also just woke up - pic.twitter.com/3zr4IeBlX4 — Dhiren Mulani (@Dhirenmulani) October 12, 2020

When your mobile has 4% battery and there is a #powercut in your city. pic.twitter.com/OI9yo3PQbZ — Abhigna Maisuria (@AbhignaMaisuria) October 12, 2020

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter



Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020

In a video statement, Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. "A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes," he said.

The power failure has impacted other services like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, railways coming to a halt among others.

