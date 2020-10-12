Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes, say 'finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest'

A major power breakdown brought Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to the knees on Monday, owing to major grid failure. The power outage has brought the city to a standstill with major financial losses but the Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes. From Mumbaikars getting jealous of people from the other cities to "Work From Home" people enjoying more hours of sleep, the internet is loaded with memes that would crack you up. One Twitter user even took a reference from Hrithik Roshan's film Koii Mill Gaya and said, "finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest."
Soon after the large scale power outage, hashtags like @powercut, #mumbaipowercut, #mumbaiindarkness started trending on Twitter. Many on the internet are also expressing relief about the unexpected holiday they got on a dreaded Monday. Check out the viral tweets here-
#powercut on a Monday...— Ȑ̫̰͍ͭa̤̩͊̌̑h͎̳̲̒ͫû̑͋̐́l̯̾ͩͣͭ (@Rahulismm) October 12, 2020
WFH people to MAHAGovt: pic.twitter.com/19HGODhR8n
mumbaikars today #powercut pic.twitter.com/x8tShlT9sf— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 12, 2020
* #powercut all over #Mumbai *— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 12, 2020
Work From Home People : pic.twitter.com/BlAAGvju8H
Wifi isn't working coz of #powercut, will have to use mobile data....— MemeLord027 (@DKNayak027) October 12, 2020
Meanwhile #Vodafone network: pic.twitter.com/p5welqWHq6
Meanwhile in Mumbai 😂#powercut— Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) October 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/p8i3WtOqgQ
The person responsible for Mumbai's #powercut he said as Delhi lost to Mumbai Indian yesterday he took his revenge. pic.twitter.com/JEPlekp5w5— unbiased media (@Unbiasedmedia2) October 12, 2020
When you wake up to #powercut and ask your room mate "kya hua"?— Dhiren Mulani (@Dhirenmulani) October 12, 2020
Room mate who also just woke up - pic.twitter.com/3zr4IeBlX4
When your mobile has 4% battery and there is a #powercut in your city. pic.twitter.com/OI9yo3PQbZ— Abhigna Maisuria (@AbhignaMaisuria) October 12, 2020
#powercut— SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020
No Power in Mumbai.
WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC
Mumbaikars after experiencing #powercut : pic.twitter.com/EYSBg34Jbt— Dev Kumar (@DeeKay2310) October 12, 2020
#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020
Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX
In a video statement, Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. "A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes," he said.
The power failure has impacted other services like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, railways coming to a halt among others.
