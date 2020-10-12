Monday, October 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes, say 'finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest'

Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes, say 'finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest'

The power outage has brought Mumbai to a standstill with major financial losses but the Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes. From Mumbaikars getting jealous of people from the other cities to "Work From Home" people enjoying more hours of sleep, the internet is loaded with memes that would crack you up.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2020 13:02 IST
Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes
Image Source : TWITTER/JRISM99

Mumbai Powercut: Netizens flood internet with memes

A major power breakdown brought Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to the knees on Monday, owing to major grid failure. The power outage has brought the city to a standstill with major financial losses but the Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes. From Mumbaikars getting jealous of people from the other cities to "Work From Home" people enjoying more hours of sleep, the internet is loaded with memes that would crack you up. One Twitter user even took a reference from Hrithik Roshan's film Koii Mill Gaya and said, "finally Jadu safely landed in Aarey forest."

Soon after the large scale power outage, hashtags like @powercut, #mumbaipowercut, #mumbaiindarkness started trending on Twitter. Many on the internet are also expressing relief about the unexpected holiday they got on a dreaded Monday. Check out the viral tweets here-

In a video statement, Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. "A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes," he said.

The power failure has impacted other services like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, railways coming to a halt among others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X