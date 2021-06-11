Mumbai police joins The Family Man 2 meme fest, has wacky answer for 'Chellam sir where to find chillam?'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_M.E.MER_GIRL_ Chellam Sir from Family Man 2

After the premiere of The Family Man 2, not just Srikant and JK but Chellam Sir has swept the Internet with hundreds and thousands of memes and jokes dedicated to him. He has become an Internet darling and everyone wants to get their info from him. Mumbai Police is the latest one to join The Family Man 2 meme fest by dedicating a post to Chellam Sir.

Riding on the back of the show’s popularity, the Mumbai police posted a picture of the actor with a funny conversation. The post has an image of “Chellam Sir”, a hugely popular character from the show's latest season, holding a cellphone. The conversation goes as: "Chellam Sir, where to find chillam?" someone asks him. With a wacky response to it, he answers, "Dial 100 for COD (Cops on delivery)."

"Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured," the caption read.

Reacting to the tweet, the series creator-duo Raj and DK dropped a comment on the post writing: "Love it! Love the sense of humour!"

"The Family Man", streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation agency official, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, balancing his high-risk job with family responsibilities.

The first season of the series went online in 2019 and the second started streaming on June 4 with rave reviews with fans sharing memes from the series.

Known to the audiences only as “Chellam Sir”, the character of a retired top intelligence officer is played by actor Udayabhanu Maheshwaran, who helps Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari whenever there is a crisis during their mission.