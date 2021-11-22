MP man gifts wife Taj Mahal like home with 4 bedrooms, lookalike photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHAIT_BAGWAIYA MP man gifts wife Taj Mahal like home with 4 bedrooms

Highlights Burhanpur-resident Anand Chokse built a Taj Mahal lookalike house

The house has a big hall, 4 bedrooms, a library and a meditation room

Just like the real Taj Mahal, the house shines in the dark.

A man in Madhya Pradesh has gifted his wife a replica of the famous Taj Mahal. He built a replica of the iconic monument as a plush home with 4 bedrooms and a 29-foot high dome. It took him three years to build it. Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, was made by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a symbol of love for his wife Mumtaz. Burhanpur-resident Anand Chokse reportedly wondered why the Taj Mahal was not built in Burhanpur as Mumtaz had died in this city.

The new Taj Mahal in MP has the flooring of 'Makrana' marbles which was brought by Rajasthan and it took him three years to complete it. It is said that the engineer who built the Taj Mahal lookalike house faced many challenges and studied the real Taj mahal closely. He sought help from artists from Bengal and Indore for the carving inside the house.

The house has a big hall, 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, a library and a meditation room. The furniture placed in the house is prepared by artisans from Mumbai. Just like the real Taj Mahal, the lighting of the house has been done in a way that it shines in the dark. The pictures of the Taj Mahal's replica have gone viral on the internet.