Man accidentally catches 'Dinasour-fish' in Norway. Pictures go viral

Image Source : TWITTER Oscar Lundahl with the ratfish, he caught

Oscar Lundahl, a man from Norway was in for the biggest surprise of his life when he went fishing, recently. While Oscar was fishing at the coast of the Island of Andoya in Norway he caught hold of bizarre-looking creature from the waters. At first, he could not believe what he was looking at. The bizarre alien-like creature had huge eyes for its size and a long tail at the back.

Oscar Lundahl was trying to catch blue #halibut when he found the unusual #fish on the end of his line off the coast of #Norway. pic.twitter.com/0SCVK5n5od — Baja Expeditions (@BajaExpeditions) September 16, 2019

Oscar who works as a fishing guide for Nordic Sea Angling was said to be fishing at 2600 feet below water when he accidentally caught this creature.

Speaking to The Sun, he said "We were looking for blue halibut which is a rare species about five miles offshore. I had four hooks on one line and felt something quite big on the end of it. It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in because it was 800 meters deep. There were two halibut on two of the hooks and I was really happy about that and then I saw there was something else."

The strange-looking creature caught by Oscar is reported to be a Ratfish, a part of the modern-day shark family. The fish is said to be millions of year old and lives deep in the water.

The Ratfish could not survive the sudden extreme change in pressure and died but Oscar was in no mood to waste his catch. He cooked the fish and ate it which according to him was very tasty

Recently another alien-looking fish was discovered by a woman named Sarrah Vasser when she was walking at the coast of Prince of Wales Island in Alaska, US. She posted a video of the creature on her Facebook account.