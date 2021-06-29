Javed Akhtar trolled for praising Shanmukhapriya on Indian Idol 12: 'Praise and criticise equally'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Javed Akhtar, Shanmukhpriya

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 saw veteran writer Javed Akhtar as one of the special guests for a special episode dedicated to the songs that he has written and composed over the years. During the show, he was seen appraising the contestants and motivating them. He did the same for contestant Shanmukhapriya.

Shanmukhpriya has been often targetted but trolls on social media for improvising old Hindi classics. This weekend, she found some support in Javed Akhtar who lauded her efforts saying, “male chauvinists in the country don’t like smart, confident and competent girls like her."

After she performed on Dil Dhadakne Do title song, Javed asked her if she is criticised on social media. When she affirmed the same, he said, “You should be criticised because male chauvinists in the country don’t like a smart, confident and competent girl like you."

He added: "Those males become insecure. They like a girl who is reluctant, one who is unsure. Your qualities say that no one can do it better than me. Your unabashed qualities will not be liked by many. You don’t pay heed to them. You continue doing the good work and your future is bright."

