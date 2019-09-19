IIFA 2019 Reactions: Netizens laugh off Deepika Padukone’s special award, post hilarious jokes and memes

Image Source : TWITTER IIFA 2019 Reactions: Netizens post hilarious jokes and memes

IIFA Awards 2019: The grand event, that happened last night in Mumbai, witnessed all the top Bollywood celebrities gather under one roof to celebrate the best talent. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, all the talented stars were honoured for their contribution to India Cinema. While the best actors awards were still considerable by the netizens, they are unable to understand why Deepika Padukone got applauded with a special award for her role in Chennai Express. Also, Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves from coming out with the most hilarious jokes and memes about star kids getting all the top honours. Have a look at all the memes here-

When IIFA doesn't have a budget to organise an off-site trip for bollywood, it is called #iifahomecoming — Gaurav Nivsarkar (@GauravNivsarkar) September 19, 2019

Considering how many bollywood stars are preferring to travel by the Mumbai Metro, IIFA 2020 will be held at Ghatkopar. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) September 19, 2019

Kuch actors ke outfits dekhke toh lag raha hai kisi circus me perform krne aye hai, award show attend karne nahi😂🙌#IIFAAwards — S A U R A B H 👻 (@Saurabhhh_) September 19, 2019

Let's just agree IIFA is backyard barbeque party of Bollywood elites.#IIFA2019 — dr nayk (@khaInayak) September 19, 2019

Bollywood stars ka offsite aka IIFA is happening in Mumbai and if that's not a sign of the Indian economy slowing down then I don't know what is. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 16, 2019

Deepika got confused with iifa and met gala — nits (@divekschild) September 19, 2019

deepika padukone won a special award for best actress for chennai express last night at #iifahomecoming. not to take away anything for her talent but even she’s given performances better than that! can we stop restricting hindi cinema to just popular commercial films, urgh — kuns (@kahahaialmeida) September 19, 2019

