House of the Dragon:After Game of Thrones' finale, netizens are confused if they should be excited for prequel

If you're someone who woke up on Monday mornings just to watch 'Game of Thrones', you'll be happy to know that HBO Max has released the first teaser of the much talked about prequel of the famous series. Titled, 'House of the Dragon', the hugely anticipated prequel ' has got everybody talking about it. While some can't stop talking about its expansive cast, others are confused as to "what just happened".

With mixed responses, the first teaser of 'House of the Dragon' has become one of the talking points on social media. After the much debatable GoT finale, fans are confused if they should be excited about the new show or not. Here's how netizens are reacting to the video:

The American fantasy drama series 'Game of Thrones' acquired an international cult following after it ran for 73 episodes across eight seasons between 2011 and 2019.

'House of the Dragon', based on 'Fire & Blood', the 2018 novel of George R.R. Martin, is set 200 years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. Martin, incidentally, is also the author of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy novels, which inspired the 'Game of Thrones' series.

Variety.com reports that the series, co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, and slotted for a 2022 launch, has been given a 10-episode order by the network. The trailer, which features snippets of fight sequences and jousting, has a voiceover from Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, who says, "Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn't make us kings - dragons did."

Smith, who's best known for reprising the Doctor in the BBC series 'Dr Who', will be familiar to followers of 'The Crown' as the young Prince Philip.

