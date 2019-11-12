Presenting the most 'honest' Indian wedding card ever. It has gone viral

A brutally honest wedding card has taken the internet by storm. The invitation card, promulgated by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, captures the aspects of an archetypal North Indian wedding. The parody invite starts with addressing a proposed match between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', poking fun at the recent craze of wedding hashtags -- which is #ShaVerma in this case. For the unversed, Shawarma, a homophone of #ShaVerma is a Middle Eastern dish, consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.
The card starts with "Humne kitna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahin hai hum."
The postscript is the most hillarious aspect of the invite: "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge."
Desis can totally related to this.
Pathak's post went viral in no time, and garnered varied reactions on the social media.
Disappointed to not see “aao aao” with Shahrukh and Amrish puri picture— Neytiri (@runjhunmehrotra) November 11, 2019
Where is that ‘mele maama ki shaadi mei jalul jalul aana’ part? 😂— कामचोर Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) November 11, 2019
You missed that go to venue page 'Mintu ke papa'.— bharat singh (@ks_bharat) November 11, 2019
Thanks for providing template for my sister's wedding. 🌚— Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) November 11, 2019
Why does it feel that the typist is a bengali .. 'ka ladki' ???— shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) November 11, 2019
Never heard of Verma getting married to sharma— ruthless (@ruthlesstalk) November 11, 2019
Toooo real. Also #ShaVermala for shaadi ka card 😂— Rajvi Desai 💀 (@RajviDesai31) November 11, 2019
All said and done, we think it's a pretty good template. Usable!