Presenting the most 'honest' Indian wedding card ever. It has gone viral

The invitation card, promulgated by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, captures the aspects of an archetypal North Indian wedding.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 16:09 IST
A brutally honest wedding card has taken the internet by storm. The invitation card, promulgated by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, captures the aspects of an archetypal North Indian wedding. The parody invite starts with addressing a proposed match between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', poking fun at the recent craze of wedding hashtags -- which is #ShaVerma in this case. For the unversed, Shawarma, a homophone of #ShaVerma is a Middle Eastern dish, consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.

The card starts with "Humne kitna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahin hai hum."

The postscript is the most hillarious aspect of the invite: "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge."

Pathak's post went viral in no time, and garnered varied reactions on the social media.

That's a nice suggestion dude!

That's surreal.

A few pointed to the typo.

And a few at the fanciful wedding.

All said and done, we think it's a pretty good template. Usable!

