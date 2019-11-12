Presenting the most 'honest' Indian wedding card ever. It has gone viral

Desis can totally related to this.

A brutally honest wedding card has taken the internet by storm. The invitation card, promulgated by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, captures the aspects of an archetypal North Indian wedding. The parody invite starts with addressing a proposed match between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', poking fun at the recent craze of wedding hashtags -- which is #ShaVerma in this case. For the unversed, Shawarma, a homophone of #ShaVerma is a Middle Eastern dish, consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.

The card starts with "Humne kitna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahin hai hum."

The postscript is the most hillarious aspect of the invite: "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge."

Desis can totally related to this.

An honest wedding card.



Please RSVP pic.twitter.com/0lyXDyyQPe — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 11, 2019

Pathak's post went viral in no time, and garnered varied reactions on the social media.

That's a nice suggestion dude!

Disappointed to not see “aao aao” with Shahrukh and Amrish puri picture — Neytiri (@runjhunmehrotra) November 11, 2019

Where is that ‘mele maama ki shaadi mei jalul jalul aana’ part? 😂 — कामचोर Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) November 11, 2019

You missed that go to venue page 'Mintu ke papa'. — bharat singh (@ks_bharat) November 11, 2019

That's surreal.

Thanks for providing template for my sister's wedding. 🌚



Regards,

Verma Ji ka chota ladka — Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) November 11, 2019

A few pointed to the typo.

Why does it feel that the typist is a bengali .. 'ka ladki' ??? — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) November 11, 2019

And a few at the fanciful wedding.

Never heard of Verma getting married to sharma — ruthless (@ruthlesstalk) November 11, 2019

Toooo real. Also #ShaVermala for shaadi ka card 😂 — Rajvi Desai 💀 (@RajviDesai31) November 11, 2019

All said and done, we think it's a pretty good template. Usable!