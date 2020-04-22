Google's Earth Day 2020 doodle: 'Bee good to Earth'

Google's World Earth Day 2020 doodle: 'Bee good to Earth'

On World Earth Day 2020, Google is raising awareness about the importance of bees to our planet with an interactive doodle. Opening to a “play” button, an animated bee pops with fun facts on how its community is critical in growing two-thirds of the world’s crops and “85% of the world’s flowering plants”. For this doodle, Google had partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy to share intriguing facts related to honeybees and their importance to the ecosystem. The detailed note contains insights from Honeybee Conservancy founder Guillermo Fernandez. In his message, the environmentalist explains to the readers why it is essential for everyone to ensure bees are part of their immediate surroundings.

Honeybees to who pollinate 1 in 3 bites of food we eat and are vital to healthy ecology, he said, adding that there are 20,000 species of bees around the world who do this essential work. "In North America, currently 1 in 4 of the 4,000 native bee species are at risk of extinction. On a larger scale, the world’s survival depends on theirs," he further said.

"Second, I wanted to find ways to empower underserved communities like the one I grew up in to produce healthy food and build green spaces. Our flagship program Sponsor-a-Hive gives honeybee hives and native bee homes to organizations ranging from gardens to schools," Fernandes was quoted as saying.

Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on April 22 to raise awareness for and to protect the planet we call our home. The Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, when “20 million Americans took to the streets, parks, and auditoriums to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies.” Since that day, Earth Day has been celebrated every year to raise consciousness among millions of people and educating them about environmental concerns.

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

