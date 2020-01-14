Google Doodle honours legendary poet Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birth anniversary

Google paid tribute to the great Indian Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi by dedicating a doodle on his 101st birthday on Tuesday The doodle features Azmi, wearing a white kurta, while reciting a poem. One of the most renowned poets of 20th century India, Kaifi Azmi was born on 14 January 1919 in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and started writing poetry at an early age. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India freedom movement of 1942, he left for Mumbai to write for an Urdu newspaper.

Kaifi later became a member of Progressive Writers’ Movement of India and is credited for bringing Urdu literature to Indian cinema. His greatest feat as a writer in cinema was 1970’s ‘Heer Raanjha’ where the entire dialogue of the film was penned in verse.

Kaifi’s other film credits include writing dialogues for M S Sathyu’s ‘Garam Hawa’ (1973), ‘Manthan’ (1976) and penning iconic songs like Pakeezah’s soundtrack ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Koi Yeh Kaise Bataye’ from Arth, ‘Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil’ and his own poem ‘Aurat’.

He is also the father of veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Awarded with both Sahitya Akademi and National award, he died on May 10, 2002 at the age of 83.