Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARUL_CUTEARORA Girl performs backflip in saree and leaves netizens amazed. Video goes viral

After the TikTok ban in India, Instagram reels are the new favorite of the people these days. You must have seen many amazing videos on the internet of people performing stunts and making your jaws dropped. But this time a girl wearing a saree left netizens amazed with her stunt video. Gymnast and fitness model Parul Arora performed a mind-boggling backflip in a saree and her video went viral on the internet. She was accompanied by a man in the viral video when the two performed backflip together, leaving the netizens' eyes popped out. The stunt was so crisp and clear and her followers were forced to laud her in the comments.

It can be seen in the video that Parul comes walking with her partner and then the two perform a high backflip together. Sharing the video, Parul wrote, 'Who can do this stunt in a sari?'

This video was shared by Parul last week, which has so far garnered 7 lakh likes and more than 1.7 million views. People were surprised to see his stunt. No one is sure how one can do such a stunt by wearing a saree. Parul has shared this video on the Instagram reel.

A surprised user wrote in the comments, "How can someone do such a stunt in a saree and suit." Another user wrote, 'It is very difficult to do such a stunt in a sari. But you did it very easily." At the same time, another follower jokingly wrote, 'Secret agent in saree. Just like movies."

