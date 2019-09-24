Only three turn up, world's Best Fart Championship in Surat falls flat

None of the three trophies were distributed, as there were no winners, however the participants were given gift hampers for turning up.

A 'fart competition' held on Sunday in Gujarat's Surat, touted as the country's first ever, turned out to be a massive fail as only three participants managed to overcome shyness and inhibitions to take a shot at the three trophies on offer.

They too, however, failed to pass the test as they could not find the courage to pass wind. While sixty people had registered to display their prowess in letting out "longest", "loudest" and "most musical" farts at a banquet hall in Vesu area, only twenty turned up on Sunday, said organiser Yatin Sangoi.

According to the organiser, of these, only three took to the stage, in front of 70 people in attendance, along with a few media channels, and ended up failing to "perform".

None of the three trophies were distributed, as there were no winners, however the participants were given gift hampers for turning up.

"The participants were reluctant to go on stage as they were possibly shy and had inhibitions due to the presence of news channels, photographers, people etc. We had even roped in a firm to build a special device to measure the fart parameters," he said.

Unfazed by the failure of the event, Sangoi said he plans to hold the competition next in Mumbai, complete with chambers to allow participants to pass wind without the glare of the audience.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Restaurant in Gujarat to hold India's first 'fart competition'