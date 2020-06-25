Fair & Lovely skin cream to drop 'Fair' from its name. Twitter erupts with memes

Image Source : @CHOTUS01/ INSTAGRAM Memes surface on Twitter after Hindustan Unilever announces to drop 'Fair' from fairness cream Fair & Lovely.

Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday, said that it will drop the word "fair" from its skin-lightening cream Fair & Lovely. The move comes in the wake of increased backlash on social media after Black Lives Matter Movement. The skin cream has been long criticised for promoting negative stereotypes against people with darker skin tone.

"We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive ... a more diverse portrayal of beauty," Hindustan Unilever Chairman Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement.

We recognise that the use of the words "fair", "white" and "light" suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this," Sunny Jain, Unilever's president of its beauty and personal care division, said in another statement.

While the new name for the cream awaits regulatory approvals, check out how Twitter is reacting to this news:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut lauded the move. Taking to the Twitter handle, the team of the actress wrote, "It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when whole nation participates in the movement".

It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when whole nation participates in the movement 👏👏👏👏https://t.co/9xv1nkQm5P — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 25, 2020

However, netizens are unhappy that the company will continue selling the skin-lightening cream but under a different name. "So... @unilever is still going to sell skin-lightening cream in South Asia and will just call it "Lovely" from now on?," wrote one.

So... @unilever is still going to sell skin lightening cream in South Asia and will just call it "Lovely" from now on? https://t.co/6R5LrhHIn9 — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) June 25, 2020

All Fairness Cream Companies after Fair & Lovely pic.twitter.com/C63cuGAZ5I — alpha dude zone (@alphadudezone) June 25, 2020

After seeing "Fair & lovely" trending on twitter *#yamigautam be like* pic.twitter.com/AOKl5kqUXv — Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) June 25, 2020

HUL to drop "Fair" from Fair & Lovely as a support to fight #racism.



HUL and other fairness creams be like: pic.twitter.com/zYV6HFljKy — Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 25, 2020

No one

Literally No one

*HUL removes #fair from fair&Lovely to fight racism*

BOD of HUL : pic.twitter.com/NkdDWB3qAv — Ghum Hora ❄ (@m_groot_) June 25, 2020

After dropping Fair from Fair & Lovely and continuing selling the product

HUL is like : pic.twitter.com/BCj9vmzjmF — Meme है Kya (@memehkya) June 25, 2020

HUL fighting racism by dropping "Fair" from Fair & Lovely but continuing to sell the product. pic.twitter.com/uZ4Md2xwPu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 25, 2020

