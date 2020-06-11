Endangered green turtle colony found to be twice as big than previously estimated, watch viral video

Thursday, June 11, 2020
     
These green turtles captured through drone footage showed that they are waiting to lay eggs on Raine Island. The video has been widely shared on social media and, netizens are truly in awe of the magnificent view. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2020 18:11 IST
A video of over 64,000 endangered green turtles congregating on the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef ahead of nesting season has taken the internet by storm. These green turtles captured through drone footage released by Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science (DES), showed that they are waiting to lay eggs on Raine Island - a vegetated coral cay on the outer edges of the Great Barrier Reef - significantly more than previously estimated. Raine Island is the world’s largest green turtle nesting site and the project focuses closely to protect and restore the island’s critical habitat for the vulnerable species

"We sort of became aware that although there are these massive aggregations, the actual reproduction isn't working so well," Dr. Andrew Dunstan, from the DES, told CNN, explaining that his team noticed turtles were falling off cliffs, becoming trapped in the heat and suffering flooding in their nests.

Wacth the viral video here:

The video has been widely shared on social media and, netizens are truly in awe of the magnificent view. 

"Wow, that is a lot! so happy to hear that. I hope the land is big enough for all colony to put their egg. go turtle go! "said a user. "Loving this, a good news after all! "said another.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

 

