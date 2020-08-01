Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONRMUSKK Elon Musk says Aliens built the pyramids, netizens debate it was the Dinosaurs

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk never fails to leave Twitterati in amazement to his outlandish tweets. He always manages to spark discussions over his posts and netizens love to indulge in his theories. On Friday, Musk took to Twitter to claim that "Aliens built the pyramids obv (obviously)", hinting that Pharaoh Ramses 11 was probably out of this world too. In the following tweet, he wrote, "Ramses 11 was :D." Musk said, "The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years."

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years. https://t.co/6DU46eMbni — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

While some Twitter users took the 'otherwordly' joke on face value, many others started discussing the possibility and even claimed that it was the dinosaurs who built them. One Twitter user joked, "I say dinosaurs built the pyramids." Another tweeted, "If aliens actually did build the pyramids, it'd have been probably because of the same reason we build sandcastles at beach and just leave them afterwards" One commentator said, "i mean ... they pretty much told us in the hieroglyphics in the Tombs of the Pyramids what was going on."

Check out the reactions here-

If aliens actually did build the pyramids, it'd have been probably because of the same reason we build sandcastles at beach and just leave them afterwards 👽 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 31, 2020

Just because white people didn’t do it doesn’t mean “aliens” did. That apartheid education really messed you up — Beth💟🗨️ (@b3thmemes) July 31, 2020

i mean ... they pretty much told us in the hieroglyphics in the Tombs of the Pyramids what was going on pic.twitter.com/hrw7XryDwW — Kody (@kody214) July 31, 2020

On the other hand, Elon Musk engaged in a war of words with Bill gates over the coronavirus pandemic and its vaccine. The Tesla founder said that the false positive tests exaggerate the situation and lockdown isn't necessary. Bill Gates, who has committed millions of dollars to develop the COVID19 vaccine found the statements 'outrageous.' He asked Musk to stick to the topics he knows best. Reacting to the same, Musk tweeted in his usual tongue-in-cheek style and said, "The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk broke the internet when he shared a picture with his two-month-old son X AE A-12 on social media. In the picture, Musk is seen wearing a black-coloured shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath it. He capped off the look with a blue bandana which he tied around his neck. The SpaceX owner captioned the post in the German language, "Das baby kann noch keinen loffel benutzen," which roughly translates to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

